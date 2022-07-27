WILLIAMSON — A pair of 15-year-old twins are continuing to make their business dreams a reality, having recently returned from a young entrepreneurial conference.
Lele and Maxie Brock are students at Mingo Central High School. The two began Sprinkles’ Sweets in November.
The camp they attended taught them about forming business plans, managing inventory and public speaking skills. The pair’s business is a part of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, which funded the trip to the camp for the girls.
“We want to thank you guys for sending us,” Maxie said. “It was a really good experience. We learned everything from leadership and communication skills to entrepreneurship.”
The two formed their business after realizing how often they were already baking for people in their lives.
“We always get people asking us to make them stuff, so we were like ‘Why not make it a little business?’,” Maxie said.
Sprinkles’ Sweets offers special order homemade sweet treats — cakes, cookies, doughnuts, cake pops and more. The sisters are using their business to help keep family traditions alive, with recipes passed down from grandparents.
“We’ve always helped around the house,” Maxie said. “Most of our family is into that stuff. Our great-grandma made wedding cakes and stuff, and then her recipes carried over.”
“Our frosting is her recipe,” Lele said. “We have a cake that we make, and it’s her recipe, too.”
The girls also spend their free time working to develop new recipes and try new techniques.
“(The camp) really wanted to teach us how to take lead, and I feel like that’s also good for entrepreneurship,” Maxie said.
Lele said the experience was also great for bringing people out of their shell, like her sister.
“For the kids who were shy, Maxie before we went she was a lot more shy, and she didn’t really like to be a leader,” Lele said. “They force you to there because if you are talking too much, if you’re taking too much leadership they’ll mute you so the other kids have a chance to put their ideas in. That really kind of forces you to be a leader.”
Maxie agreed that the camp helped her to be more comfortable with speaking in front of people, including sharing her experiences recently with other Chamber members.
“We had speaking skills, and that really helped me because obviously we’re here and we’re speaking to you guys,” Maxie said. “Without camp, I’m pretty sure I probably wouldn’t have been able to speak in front of you guys right now. I’ve always had trouble with speaking in front of people, but now I’m a lot more comfortable with it, so that has really helped me.”
Chamber President Chris Dotson, who is also the twins’ aunt, said the two were the first pair to attend the camp from southern West Virginia and that they represented the area and the chamber well. She said the girls were also personally invited back to volunteer with the camp for younger kids because the staff was so impressed with their progress in the program.
Sprinkles’ Sweets accepts orders through its Facebook group and through Messenger. The girls plan to offer specials for each holiday through the year.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.