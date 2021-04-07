Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

easter egg hunt tvhs.jpg

Hunter Ooten, left, and Ethan Preece pose with their chocolate Easter bunnies they received for being two of the top four egg collectors during Tug Valley High School’s Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday, March 31.

 Submitted photo

Faculty at Tug Valley High School took time out of the school day to treat their students with some fun ahead of the Easter holiday as they held a schoolwide Easter Egg Hunt. Prizes were handed out to the top egg collectors, and every student that collected an egg received a piece of candy. The hunt was organized as a way for the staff at TVHS to bring joy to their students who have endured a difficult school year.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com

