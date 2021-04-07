Faculty at Tug Valley High School took time out of the school day to treat their students with some fun ahead of the Easter holiday as they held a schoolwide Easter Egg Hunt. Prizes were handed out to the top egg collectors, and every student that collected an egg received a piece of candy. The hunt was organized as a way for the staff at TVHS to bring joy to their students who have endured a difficult school year.
