LENORE, W.Va. – One of Mingo County’s recreational areas is a lot cleaner for its visitors now due to the work of a local high school student organization, according to a news release.
The members of the Tug Valley High School Chapter of the FFA donated their time and energy Saturday, Sept. 7, to the task of doing a Clean-up Day at Laurel Lake and its adjacent Laurel Lake Park.
Several student FFA members, led by FFA Advisor Craig Hart and Chapter President Kearston York, spent the day picking up trash all over the lake and park.
More than two truckloads of trash and debris were collected and disposed of during the six-hour community service project.
“Part of our present officer team’s mission is to give back and improve the community and its natural beauty," Hart said. "We have heard a lot of complaints about the park and the state’s lack of interest in it. So, it seemed like a good place to start. We secured some kayaks and used them to better get to the litter in the lake itself.”
York said it was nice to make a visible difference.
“It was a good time spending time with friends while doing something good to benefit our community at the same time”, York said. “It’s empowering and nice to make a difference you can see.”
The group cleaned all around the lake removing litter and tires, as well as the park including the picnic area, shelters, playground and trails.
“It was a good day to work and a good group of students working hard to do something that needed to be done. I was proud of our FFA Chapter,” Hart said.
The Tug Valley High FFA Chapter is part of the school’s Agriculture Department. For more information about the Tug Valley High FFA throughout the year, visit the school website at https://www.mingoschools.com/domain/584.