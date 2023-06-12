Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce is set to host a “History Alive” program featuring a presentation on Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (1901-1966), a pioneer in motion picture animation and the entertainment industry, will be portrayed by James Froemel of Maidsville at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at The Collective Retail and Artisan Shops on 2nd Ave in downtown Williamson across from the Mingo County Courthouse. Refreshments will follow after this free presentation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings