WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Young Entrepreneurs Days Saturday, July 16, at the Williamson Field House.
The event will run in conjunction with the Summer Arts and Craft Market. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Dotson of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce said they are seeking vendors for both the market and the young entrepreneur event.
“If you have something, even if you just want to come and advertise your business, that’s wonderful,” Dotson said. “It doesn’t have to be for selling something. … It’s a good way for promoting your business.”
For the young entrepreneurs, they are assigned a mentor to assist them in the planning of their business for the day’s events.
“It’s an educational experience for them,” Dotson said. “We give them a mentor from the Chamber membership. They learn so much.”
Dotson said often times, kids have talents that they do not realize can be turned into profitable businesses.
“If you know any young entrepreneurs, please get them signed up,” Dotson said. “If you know kids who make and do things and do not understand that that is a business, let them know. When you are making crafts, when you’re painting at home, that is a business. These kids make good money at Young Entrepreneurs Day.”
Age categories for the young entrepreneur event are 8 to 11 years, 12 to 15 years and 16 to 18 years. Applications to participate are due by Friday, June 24. Participation is free.
Those who want to participate must have a business with homemade or hand-crafted items. Additional guidelines apply for those who want to sell food or baked goods at the event.
Young entrepreneurs will keep the money they make during the event selling their items.
For the craft market, vendor spaces costs $20 for each 12x12 space. Vendor applications are due by Saturday, July 9. Vendors will be responsible for bringing their own tables and chairs. Electricity will not be available for vendors.
The chamber is looking for vendors offering handcrafted items, authors, wooden crafts, crocheting, handmade fishing lures, art (painting, stained glass, photography, etc.) and handcrafted jewelry. Those who have questions about whether their product meets the guidelines can message the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
A limited amount of spaces will be allocated for direct sales vendors.
More information and applications for both events can be found on the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce event pages.