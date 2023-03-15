WILLIAMSON — The west end flood wall in Williamson could see a brighter future.
Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Tug Valley Road Runners Club (TVRRC) Board of Directors made a request to Williamson City Council on March 9 to install new lighting for West End flood wall.
The need, according to Ray, was to ensure safety and the ability of users of the pathway, to have the ability to be more comfortable at night. Ray continued to explain that the lighting would be powered by solar energy and have a net-zero ongoing cost to the city.
The council voted to table the issue to the next council meeting in order to make sure that all of the details were brought before the council for a vote.
The total amount of lights that would be donated to the city, by the Williamson Road Runners Club would be 20, which, according to Ray, would cover most of the pathway or in Ray’s words, “a really good start.”
Council members signaled that they are enthusiastic about the donation and will take this matter up before them, again, at the next meeting.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.