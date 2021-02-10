Laurel Lake, located between the communities of Lenore and Dingess in Mingo County, was eerily quiet Tuesday, Feb. 2, as Mother Nature produced another snowstorm in the Tug Valley region for the the winter of 2021. A little over two inches fell in the low-lying areas of the county while reports of as much as 4 1/2 inches were reported at higher elevations. Unfortunately for fans of warmer weather, the world's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow when he appeared from his burrow last Tuesday, which signaled six more weeks of winter, as legend has it.
Tug Valley region receives second snowstorm of winter
- Williamson Daily News
