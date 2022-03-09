Joshua Copley, a ninth-grader at Tug Valley High School, recently won the Mingo County Young Writers Competition for the ninth and 10th grade category. Copley wrote a story “Tainted Dreams” and won the award for the entire county. He is now headed to the West Virginia State Competition to compete with this story. Copley is a student in Mrs. Katie Blankenship’s English class at TVHS.
Tug Valley ninth-grader wins Young Writers Competition
- The Williamson Daily News
