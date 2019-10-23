CINDERELLA — Mingo County’s two High Schools were recently recognized by the WV Higher Education Policy Commission as “champions of college access and success” after meeting three key milestones in 2018 to create college awareness and access for their students.
The milestones include Tug Valley and Mingo Central’s participating in college application and exploration week, which provides opportunities for schools and communities to promote college-going options for students as well as a college decision day event, which is similar to a college signing day for athletes, that celebrates students who plan to pursue a two- or four-year degree, a career or technical certificate, a workforce training program or enter a military service.
Each school also exceeded the state FAFSA completion goal, which was to see 63% of seniors compete the financial aid form. Both Mingo Central and Tug Valley surpassed the state goal with MCHS having a 72% completion rate and TVHS having an 84.5% completion rate.
Both Tug Valley and Mingo Central High Schools were each recognized at the Oct. 15 Mingo County Board of Education meeting.
On hand to accept the award for Mingo Central were counselors Andrea Gilman and Christine Harmon, and Tug Valley counselor Candace Fletcher accepted for the Panthers. Each counselor also serves as the GEAR UP coordinator for the high schools and worked to ensure that all three milestones were met last year.
Tug Valley Principal Dr. Doug Ward was also present to accept the award on behalf of TVHS.
