NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley High School is reporting a successful trend in its Advanced Placement (AP) program, as more students are successfully obtaining college credit.
In 2016, only five out of 61 AP students at TVHS (8.2%) scored high enough to earn college credit. In 2020, 31 out of 54 students (57.4%) earned college credit.
Tug Valley Principal Dr. C. Douglas Ward, Ed.D, said the program’s growth is in large part to due to a redesigning of their approach to education.
“The success in raising our AP scores can be attributed to changing our approach to school as we have known it,” Ward said. “We changed our grading process focusing on classroom assessments. Assessments from the classroom are valued at 60% of the student’s grade for the class. Our approach is to strive for mastery of content and reward mastery with high grades, not simply rewarding compliance of assignment with a high grade. We strive for authentic learning. The process of weighting assessment and striving for mastery has redesigned our approach to education and resulted in high AP scores at TVHS.”
Steven Alley teaches AP Statistics at the school.
“We had an AP workshop a few years back where we formed a collective vision in which we brought AP students to the table to hear feedback from them and also shared best practices among ourselves,” Alley said. “I think that workshop is what started the improvement at our school. We changed the culture and climate of AP. Instead of students taking AP to solely boost their GPAs, we began to shift the focus toward academic achievement and investing in their future by getting college credit.”
Lorraine Davis, AP English Language teacher, said the willingness of the faculty in AP to work together has led to a greater level of buy-in from students.
AP Government and AP Psychology teacher Marie White said that even students who take the class but do not pass the AP exam are better prepared entering college for the workload and professors’ expectations.
Advanced Placement courses are a series of courses provided through College Board that requires teachers to obtain training to teach.
Throughout the school term, students gain as much knowledge and skills as possible until they take the AP exam each May. Students can score anything from a 1 to 5 once exams are graded over the summer. Anything above a 3 is considered by most colleges and institutions as satisfactory and will award college credit.
Students who are interested in taking AP classes next school year can get in contact with the school’s counselors.
Tug Valley’s AP course offerings include:
Arts
- AP Studio Art: 2D Design
- AP Studio Art: Drawing
English and Language Arts
- AP English Language and Composition
- AP English Literature and Composition
History and Social Sciences
- AP Human Geography
- AP Psychology
- AP U.S. Government and Politics
- AP U.S. History
- AP World History (Modern)
Math
- AP Calculus AB
- AP Statistics
Science
- AP Biology