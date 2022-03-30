CHARLESTON — A team of students from Tug Valley High School fell short during the first round of the Academic Showdown championship Friday in Charleston, being beat out by a team from PikeView High School in Mercer County.
The team advanced to the championship after their first contest Jan. 15, where they placed first.
Championed by West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, the Academic Showdown is a new academic competition for West Virginia high school students that brought teams together from across the state for five regional matchups on college campuses. The initiative represents a partnership among the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Competition questions covered literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion/mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge. Twenty-nine teams of four students from grades 9-12 from 19 high schools participated in this inaugural year.
The first and second place winning teams from each competition faced off at the West Virginia Culture Center on March 25 during the Academic Showdown championship, which was broadcast live by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The winning team came from George Washington High School.
The West Virginia Academic Showdown used official National Academic Quiz Tournaments questions for all regional and championship matches.