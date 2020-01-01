WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors has announced its selection for the first full-time executive director.
CVB Vice President Tonya Webb said the board finished interviewing potential candidates on Dec. 23 and voted to select Wes Wilson to take over the full-time role.
”While we (the CVB) are excited about this new adventure and eager to get started, we would like to to take a moment and thank all of those that applied for this position,” Webb said “We had some extraordinary candidates and was absolutely pleased with the positive outlook and message they each had to offer. After careful consideration, though, the board selected Mr. Wes Wilson as the new full-time executive director for the Tug Valley Area CVB.”
Wilson previously served as executive director for both the CVB and the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce until his resignation, which was effective Dec. 21. Each entity paid half of the director’s salary.
Wilson announced his decision in an open letter on Nov. 19. In the letter, he cited “being pulled in two directions, and representing two agencies” and an “unwillingness to work together” by the people of the Tug Valley as a reason for his resignation.
Shortly after the news broke of Wilson’s resignation, the CVB board announced that they voted to separate from the Chamber and hire their own full-time executive director to focus on the City of Williamson’s tourism efforts.
”Mr. Wilson’s experience, skills and passion for his community is just incredible, and we are truly excited about the future of not only the CVB, but our community and tourism as well,” Webb said. “We are thrilled to have him on board full time and have no doubt that he will excel in this position. ... It is my hope that our community embraces this movement by the CVB and supports Wes (as well as the board) as we move forward into a new year and a new adventure.”
Born and raised in Williamson, Wes is the son of Dr. Steve and Debra Wilson. He had served as the executive director for both the CVB and Chamber since August 2018.
Since he was hired, the Chamber has grown to more than 100 members and the CVB has hosted some new and exciting events for the city, in particular the inaugural Dirt Days ATV Festival in spring 2019.
“I am absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to serve as the Tug Valley Area CVB’s first full-time director. With the ability to completely focus on expanding all the incredible tourism opportunities we have in our area, I am confident folks will see growth unlike we have ever seen as we progress through 2020,” Wilson told the WDN. “This place we call home is so special to me, and I’m looking forward to continuing all the momentum that the CVB has experienced in its recent history. I truly appreciate the CVB board for entrusting me to lead us, and I’m eager to see what the upcoming year holds for us.”
Wilson’s first day on the job is Thursday, Jan. 2. Part of his new duties will be providing a department report to the Williamson City Council one a month, as discussed by Mayor Charlie Hatfield at the final City Council meeting of 2019.