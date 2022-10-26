WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Area CVB celebrated the spookiest time of year with its annual Spookfest Saturday.
The event included a live performance from the Lincoln County Cloggers and music by No Limit Entertainment.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Area CVB celebrated the spookiest time of year with its annual Spookfest Saturday.
The event included a live performance from the Lincoln County Cloggers and music by No Limit Entertainment.
The event also included vendors lined down the street, both selling wares and providing treats for costume-clad kids. There was also a costume contest and pumpkin carving contest, as well as a scavenger hunt.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.