A new attraction for locals in the Tug Valley area debuted this past weekend as the Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau had their opening night for the West End Drive-In theater. The “drive-in” is located at the old Moore Ford Dealership in the west end, which has been vacant since the closure of Mike Ferrell Ford earlier this year. The CVB showed the 1988 classic field “Beetlejuice” on their opening night Saturday, which was a sellout. A concession stand sold drinks, popcorn and candy.
The next movie (not yet announced) will be shown Saturday, Sept. 19, and tickets will be pre-sold on the Tug Valley CVB’s Facebook page.