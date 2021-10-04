Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley High School held their 2021 Homecoming festivities last week, which culminated in the annual Homecoming game Friday night against Tolsia. TVHS senior Mahailey Kirk was crowned as the 34th queen in the history of the school by Principal Dr. Doug Ward. The Panthers won the game 41-0. For more on the game, check out the sports section.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

