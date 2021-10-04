NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley High School held their 2021 Homecoming festivities last week, which culminated in the annual Homecoming game Friday night against Tolsia. TVHS senior Mahailey Kirk was crowned as the 34th queen in the history of the school by Principal Dr. Doug Ward. The Panthers won the game 41-0. For more on the game, check out the sports section.
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Latest News
- Kentucky governor files paperwork for re-election run in 2023
- Tug Valley crowns Homecoming royalty
- At least 49 Kentucky public school workers dead from COVID
- Miners lose 4th straight after 55-12 defeat to Greenbrier East
- Miners hold off Class AAA Riverside for 3-2 win
- Belfry honors 1977 graduate Jim Matney
- Belfry blanks Paintsville 6-nil
- Belfry blows out Floyd Central 49-6
Online Poll
What is your favorite thing about fall?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- '12 Angry Men' to be presented at Fieldhouse this weekend
- Michael Myers actor visits Williamson to wed couples from around the nation
- Panthers earn 41-0 blowout win over rival Tolsia on Homecoming
- BHS crowns 2021 homecoming queen
- JEFFERY L. KIMBLE
- RODNEY JUSTICE
- LINDA G. BOWMAN
- Jarrid McCormick: Don't be surprised if Pirates still make a postseason run
- CURTIS RAY RUNYON SR.
- JAMES “PAPAW” VanHOOSE
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.