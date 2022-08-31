Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

KERMIT — Members of the class of 2002 from Tug Valley High School gathered at Kermit Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, for their 20-year reunion.

Classmates who attended include Chad Chafin, Todd Farley, Todd Smith, Shane Brumfield, Jade Haney, Theresa Dillion, Tabby Dingess, Andrea Baisden, Kayla Farley, Brittany Shrum, Seth Ooten, Andrea Whitt and Rachelle Starr.

