KERMIT — Members of the class of 2002 from Tug Valley High School gathered at Kermit Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, for their 20-year reunion.
Classmates who attended include Chad Chafin, Todd Farley, Todd Smith, Shane Brumfield, Jade Haney, Theresa Dillion, Tabby Dingess, Andrea Baisden, Kayla Farley, Brittany Shrum, Seth Ooten, Andrea Whitt and Rachelle Starr.
The class planned on digging up a time capsule that was thought to have been buried beside the Tug Valley flagpole, but nothing was found. If you have information on the time capsule’s location, email Andrea Baisden at andybaisden@yahoo.com.
The classmates also conducted a balloon release in memory of friends who have passed on, including Alex McCoy, Chris McGuire, James Baily, Joe Marcum, John Crabtree and Kary Booth.