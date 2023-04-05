Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host Young Entrepreneurs Day
Buy Now

The historic Coal House in downtown Williamson is a tourism stop for visitors in the area.

 Heather Wolford | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Young Entrepreneurs Day on Aug. 5.

The goal for the event is to display young, emerging entrepreneurs displaying their talent in ultimately his or her aim to establish his or her own business. Guidelines for the event are that the participant must be from the ages 8 to 18 and it is free.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings