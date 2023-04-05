Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host Young Entrepreneurs Day

WILLIAMON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Young Entrepreneurs Day on Aug. 5.
The goal for the event is to display young, emerging entrepreneurs displaying their talent in ultimately his or her aim to establish his or her own business. Guidelines for the event are that the participant must be from the ages 8 to 18 and it is free.
- All products must be handmade and handcrafted
- Participants utilizing food products will adhere to additional guidelines
- Each business will be assigned a coach. Business coaches are members of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce
The mission of the chamber is to be a voice for the region, promoting, supporting, and recruiting businesses with a positive environment for growing the economy.
The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization. TGVCC focuses on building small business startup, promotion of young entrepreneurs, and business networking for the community. The Chamber hosts events, fundraisers, network opportunity, community building, and monthly meetings for membership participants and guests.
The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce is located in the historic Coal House in Downtown Williamson. The Coal House was formed in 1933. Organized as a publicity stunt by O. W. Evans of the Norfolk and Western Railway, who wished to create a symbol of the “Billion Dollar Coalfield.”
The Coal house is of 65 tons of bituminous coal. The time of its construction was the only coal house in West Virginia. The Coal was designed by architect Hassel T. Hicks of Welch, West Virginia and supervised by David M. Goode.
The Young Entrepreneurs event will take place at the Williamson Field House. All participates will be required to complete an application to participate. An application to participate is posted on the Young Entrepreneurs event page on Facebook. The deadline for submission is July 8.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.