The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce recently selected board members and officers, according to a news release.
Those elected to serve in the four open board seats are Amy Hannah, Mingo County Family Resource Network/Williamson Health and Wellness Center; Chris Varney, City Insurance; Jeremy Hall, Tug Valley ARH; and Paul Price, Precision Heating and Cooling and Electrical.
These board members, along with officers Chris Dotson, president; Shelby Porter, vice president; and Charley McCoy, treasurer, will begin their term of service on July 1.