On Saturday, Feb. 1, five Tug Valley High School band students participated in a festival where they each played an instrumental solo for professional musicians and college professors, according to a news release.
School officials said the students received constructive feedback from the judges on their performances as well as a 1 through 5 rating.
Alan Riffle is the band director at Tug Valley High as well as the students’ piano accompanist.
“This is a very challenging event to prepare for and perform at, as students have to develop the musicianship to be able rely on only themselves and overcome performance anxiety,” Riffle said. “Events like these are huge for our music programs, because the challenge makes the students who participate much stronger as musicians and more confident in themselves. They bring all of that back to the bandroom and the classroom. I’m very proud of these students.”
Riffle said two students, Anthony Harris (tenor saxophone) and Steve Sartin (clarinet), received the highest rating of superior, which qualifies them to submit a recording for consideration to be in the state Honors Recital.