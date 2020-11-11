SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — The Norton Healthcare/UK HealthCare — Stroke Care Network recently recognized Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center for its work in public awareness and community education with the Service Award for stroke awareness, according to a news release.
At the network’s annual Summit in Lexington, Dr. Larry Goldstein, interim director of the Stroke Care Network, presented Tug Valley ARH with their award.
“Tug Valley ARH staff is proud to be recognized with the Service Award for stroke awareness by the Norton Healthcare/UK HealthCare — Stroke Care Network. This award not only demonstrates our commitment to providing the quality of care to the patients and families we serve, but how dedicated we are in educating our community about stroke and providing stroke risk screenings. We do this while providing compassionate care and being a hospital they can trust,” said Jeremy Hall, Tug Valley ARH Community CEO.
“Tug Valley ARH has achieved an amazing milestone in providing stroke education and public awareness to their community,” said Lisa Bellamy, BHS, RN, CPHQ, the Stroke Care Network’s managing director. “The Tug Valley ARH team has achieved 300 new certified brain protectors, educated 436 citizens, held five SCOPE events and conducted 136 evidence-based stroke risk screenings. This achievement demonstrates a high-level of commitment to public awareness, community education and stroke risk screenings. We are proud to work with Tug Valley ARH and pleased to recognize them with this award.”
UK HealthCare and Norton Brownsboro Hospital are certified by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association as Comprehensive Stroke Centers, which is the highest honor awarded to stroke centers.
Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification recognizes those hospitals that have state-of-the-art infrastructure, staff and training to receive and treat patients with the most complex strokes, including advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments and staff with the education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.