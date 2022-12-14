Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Throughout nearly four decades in healthcare, Paula Vaughan has primarily been driven by two things.

“I’ve always had a desire to help and to learn,” she says. “And the more I learn — the more I know — the better I can help.”

