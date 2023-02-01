SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY. — A Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center employee has received a training certification.
Director of Environmental Services Angela Sosebee has completed a training course through which she was credentialed as a Trainer of the Certified Surgical Cleaning Technician.
The designation, she explained, will allow her to train other employees interested in receiving their own certification.
“I think any time we can learn more when it comes to improving infection control and improving our standards, it’s a plus,” she said, explaining the course trains surgical cleaning technicians (SCT) according to the American Healthcare Association and CDC guidelines
Tug Valley ARH has three SCTs, but Sosebee oversees 23 EVS employees throughout the hospital. She said she plans to train each to receive the certification.
“It’s not just information they can use in the operating rooms, but it’s information they can take with them to better clean the entire facility,” she added.
Sosebee, who has worked at Tug Valley since 2008, also serves as the chair of the ARH EVS committee, leading a monthly meeting during which EVS managers throughout the system discuss issues and changes.
She said she would like to use her certification to help train employees at each ARH facility.
In addition to her most recent certification, in 2018 Sosebee became a Trainer of the Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician (T-CHEST).
“I have always felt like you can’t learn enough,” she said of her desire to pursue additional training. “I just want to help everyone I can.”