Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230201-wdn-arh.JPG

Angela Sosebee was credentialed as a Trainer of the Certified Surgical Cleaning Technician.

 Courtesy of Appalachian Regional Healthcare

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY. — A Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center employee has received a training certification.

Director of Environmental Services Angela Sosebee has completed a training course through which she was credentialed as a Trainer of the Certified Surgical Cleaning Technician.

Tags

Recommended for you