SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the 2021 new year on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
At 1:58 a.m., Levi Kash Turnmire was delivered by Dr. Tina Gaunt, board certified OB-GYN at Tug Valley ARH.
He weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Katie Pugh and Brandon Turnmire of Phelps, Ky.
As the first baby born at Tug Valley ARH in 2021, the hospital gave Levi Kash Turnmire and his family a large baby bathtub full of items including a baby monitor.
“We’re very thankful for the wonderful staff on OB, Nursery and OR for going above and beyond to make the birth of our firstborn son memorable,” Pugh said. “Everyone has been very nice, caring and informative. There are no words to express our gratitude — thank you all.”
Tug Valley ARH offers private labor-delivery-recovery rooms with private baths in a home-like atmosphere where the focus is on a family-centered birthing experience. Once the baby is born, the hospital offers rooming in for parents and baby to enhance newborn teaching with a newborn nursery nurse available.