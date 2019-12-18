Payton Casey and Britney Blankenship would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Boselynn Sally Casey. She was born Nov. 12, 2019, and weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Ira Blankenship, Trish Redding, Ada Blankenship and Ray Doss. Her paternal grandparents are Betty and Carl Casey. She was welcomed home by her siblings Jeffrey John Blankenship, age 3, and Hunter Gene Alexander Casey, age 2.
Kimberly and Riley Reed would like to announce the birth of their son, Kason Jacob Reed. He was born Nov. 6, 2019, and weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Kim and Robert Hensley. His paternal grandparents are Jackie and Chris May. He was welcomed home by his sibling Kiley Annberlynn Reed, age 3.