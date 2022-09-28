WILLIAMSON — Ashley Hatfield recently joined the Tug Valley Area CVB as its new executive director.
Hatfield has two sons, ages 12 and 4, and she said they were one of her largest motivators in deciding to pursue this new opportunity.
“When I saw that this was posted, I thought it just seemed like a really exciting opportunity,” Hatfield said. “I just really want my kids to have the same experience that I had when I grew up here. I remember how fun Williamson was, and I really want them to have that hometown feel. I thought what a better way to help make sure that happens than to be in an office like this where we’re really just trying to help the area grown and bring more in.”
Hatfield, a 33-year-old native to the Williamson area who recently moved back home, said her previous background includes experience in education and finances.
“My last five or six years has been spent mostly in education, specifically special education,” Hatfield said. “I do have a finance background. I was working for a large company, and I was managing finances for the office, a lot of commercial contracts and things like that.”
Hatfield said when she moved back home she knew she wanted to pursue a new career path outside of education.
“I have been gone for close to nine years now,” Hatfield said. “I just recently moved back this summer to come home and raise the boys and be close to my family. … In coming home, I just started seeing what was out there. Like I said, I’ve been in education for a few years, but I was just ready for something different.”
Hatfield said her time spent living away gave her an appreciation for the Williamson area — and also helped her to see its growth and new potential.
“Being gone for so long, I’ve noticed the last few years how much things have grown in the area,” Hatfield said. “I know a lot of people left, but I’ve noticed now that a lot of people are starting to come home. I hear even my friends all the time saying they miss home, so it’s really exciting to see what’s already been happening, and I just want to continue with that.”
Hatfield said she’s been out in the community networking and is looking forward to hearing new ideas for potential projects and events in the area.
“I’m really excited to work with the community and everybody that I can,” Hatfield said. “I’m ready to learn anything that I can to help, and that’s really all it is. I just think of growth. I really just want some growth in the area to just continue, because they’ve already been doing a great job with it.”
Hatfield said she’s excited to help unlock some of the potential in the area.
“I’m just looking forward to the future to see what else we can do down here, because there’s so much potential here,” Hatfield said. “So much has already happened down here. There’s not a lot of places in West Virginia that can say that they’ve had the History Channel down here doing a story based on the area. So there’s so much great going on already with that, with trails.”
Hatfield said one of the greatest commodities this area has is its people, and that’s part of what makes the tourism experience in southern West Virginia so unique compared to other destinations.
“People love it when they come down here,” Hatfield said. “Every time I bring my friends down here, everybody always says the same thing — it’s like being with family. I remember when I was a kid that was all anybody ever said was everyone’s so nice it just feels like you’re talking to family when you’re down here. I think that’s something that is special to here, because you don’t hear that when people travel everywhere else, and I think we can really grow on that because it is a great community.”
Tonya Webb, a member of the Tug Valley Area CVB board who acted at the interim director until Hatfield’s hire, said the board was excited to have her join the CVB.
“With Ashley’s experience, enthusiasm and vision for the area, we feel she is an asset to the community and a great fit to our team,” Webb said. “She will play a vital role in bringing more visitors to Williamson and the Tug Valley area. We are excited to work with her and see what she can do. We always encourage the public to attend our regular meetings and get involved in helping to promote our beautiful area.”