WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) recently announced they will sever their ties with the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and hire a full-time executive director to lead the city’s tourism efforts.
The decision came after current director Wes Wilson announced his resignation as director of the CVB and the Chamber of Commerce via social media on Nov. 19 citing “challenges that come with the job” such as being “pulled in two directions, and representing two agencies.”
The Tug Valley Area CVB Board of Directors accepted Wilson’s resignation at their Nov. 26 meeting and voted unanimously to separate from the Chamber of Commerce and “venture out on their own.”
The CVB announced the decision later that evening on their Facebook page and held a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, to elaborate more on their decision to hire their own director.
“The thing is you have an executive director that is serving two entities at the same time, it is dual roles,” Williamson Mayor and CVB President Charlie Hatfield said at the special meeting. “Before you look at the burden of serving two roles, it’s also two different entities. It’s not that they don’t compliment each other, one is a component of city government and it has to operate a certain way and the other is a Chamber of Commerce being a loose affiliation of businesses.
“I just think it is too much of a burden to expect any person, even with Wes’ talent, to do that burden. It’s a lot of work. And just like anything, there is a conflict of dates. ... We may have something very important on the 10th of the month, and then the Chamber may also have something very important on the 10th of the month. Why put that person in that predicament?”
Aside from the burden of carrying two different roles and serving two different entities, Vice President Tonya Webb said that with the upturn of the tourism industry in the area that a full-time CVB director is needed and will help Williamson to continue to grow.
“The past two to three years, with tourism and the trails, it has just been unbelievable to us. It’s probably the busiest the CVB has been. We hosted our first ATV festival this year (Dirt Days), and those are things we want to build on and grow,” Webb said.
“We’re constantly getting bombarded with questions from out-of-state people wanting to know about Williamson, and that shows us that our name is getting out there. It just seems like we keep growing every year, and we just felt like we needed someone who could focus on strictly the tourism part of it and help us continue to grow, because I truly think this is going to get bigger and bigger each year.”
In 2018, 50,031 permits were sold to riders for the trail system, according to Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority. They expect that number for 2019 to be around 55,000 annual riders.
“Looking at the data, just off the trails alone 87% of the people coming here are from out of state,” CVB board member Jim Bevins said.
“So you’ve got to have an external presence with those folks. You want to welcome them, you want to make them feel comfortable, and you want to encourage them to use all of the resources. And that role is different than working with the businesses and advocating for the businesses.”
Webb said that she feels that hiring a new director will help to continue building the tourism industry in the Williamson area, which would be a win-win situation for everyone.
“I truly feel that building the tourism and having people here and making the city grow is only going to attract businesses. If I am interested in opening a business here and you tell me that you have an ATV festival that draws in 5,000 to 7,000 people every April, that’s a big deal,” Webb said.
“It might be a decision maker in whether or not I want to open a business here. ... I think us going full-time will help everyone, I really do. I think it will help the city, I think it will help the Chamber, it is definitely going to help tourism. I don’t really know of one area it will hurt.”
Webb said that she didn’t want the “misconception” that the CVB was breaking away because they didn’t get along with the Chamber and said that it was simply the best decision for the CVB. She said that they have a lot of respect for the Chamber and they looks forward to continuing to work with them in the future and will help them any way they can.
Chamber President Chris Dotson expressed those same feelings about the CVB’s decision to separate from the Chamber and said that it is actually exciting news for the area.
“The Chamber of Commerce and the CVB have enjoyed several years of partnership to promote progress in our area. Both groups are experiencing growth, so the CVB’s decision to separate citing the need for a full-time director is actually exciting news for our area,” Dotson said. “We’re happy to see the TV CVB grow. Our chamber will continue to support and promote the Tug Valley area and our members, including the CVB. We look forward to what the future holds for our Chamber, CVB and the communities we all serve.”
Anyone interested in the full-time position as executive director for the CVB can turn in resumes to City Hall in Williamson or by email to charles.hatfield@cityofwilliamson.org. Applicants must have the resume turned in by Friday, Dec. 20.
The Tug Valley Area CVB Board of Directors meets at 5 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public. Board members are Hatfield, Webb and Bevins as well as Jarrod Fletcher, Leo New, Jim Pajarillo and Doyle VanMeter.