WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau recently launched an interactive website that will serve as a portal for visitors who are looking to explore Coal Country and the Tug River Valley.
The new site, visitcoalcountry.org offers a clean, user-friendly experience featuring places to stay, places to eat, things to do and events.
One of the site’s main highlights is all local lodging is listed and linked in one place. Previously, a comprehensive list of places to stay did not exist online.
Information about the area’s rich history and recreational opportunities can also be found on the site. As the year progresses, more new features will be added.
“I’m beyond excited to see our first major project of 2020 be completed,” said Wes Wilson, executive director of the Tug Valley Area CVB. “For us to be able to pull this off within the first month of the year is simply incredible and will strategically place us at an advantage to attract tourists to our region. Having a dedicated website with valuable information will help continue the significant momentum we already have, as we look to grow, more than ever, this year.”
The Tug Valley Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau is located in Williamson but promotes tourism and events in both Mingo County, West Virginia, and Pike County, Kentucky.