WILLIAMSON — Former West Virginia Senator Truman Chafin was joined by his wife, Tish, as he was sworn in as the new potentate for the Beni Kedem Shrine Club by former potentate and former Williamson Mayor Sam Kapouralas on Monday, Jan. 11, in front of the Coal House in downtown Williamson.
The ceremony is traditionally conducted at the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple next to the Charleston Civic Center Coliseum, but due to COVID-19 the group decided to hold the event outdoors and chose the hometown of both Chafin and Kapouralas.
“This is a very high honor. Shrine is just a great organization that is all about helping kids,” Chafin said after the ceremony. “We help haul kids to the hospitals in Lexington and Cincinnati. That’s why we say ‘having fun in 2021 and helping kids’ is my theme.”
Beni Kedem Shrine has more than 2,000 members in Southern West Virginia and is made up of Shrine Clubs from Huntington, Charleston, Bluefield, Logan and Mingo County, among others.
A handful of members of the local Shrine group, the Tug Valley Shrine Club, attended the ceremony donning the traditional Fez.
Chafin, who works as an attorney alongside his wife, Tish, served as senator of the the 6th district of West Virginia from 1982 to 2014 and was the senate majority leader from 1998 to 2010.