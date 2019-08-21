CHATTAROY - When local contractor Jody Gooslin heard that 84 Lumber just outside of Williamson was closing its doors earlier this year, leaving Mingo County without a source for building supplies and materials, he knew something needed to be done.
That's why Gooslin along with fellow businessmen Dr. Donovan "Dino" Beckett and Murphy Poindexter purchased the old 84 Lumber complex and plan on re-opening it as a lumberyard this fall, called Local Lumber and Supply, LLC.
"I've been a contractor for a good seven to eight years now, and I've done business with that store for basically the past 15 years of my life," Gooslin said. "When I heard it was shutting down, my first thought was what a negative impact it would have on the area, not just that we were losing our only lumber and supply yard but also the loss of jobs that occurred when they closed.
One of the big things we are aiming for with the (Mountaineer) hotel and other things we are involved in is help bring jobs to the area."
Gooslin, Beckett and Poindexter also purchased the historic Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson earlier this spring.
Gooslin said Local Lumber and Supply will be far more than just a lumberyard, as they will offer a full service of home improvement needs.
"We're going to have all your lumber supplies, hardware supplies, paint supplies, and we'll actually even be selling kitchens," Gooslin said. "We'll be more of a pallet store also, trying to sell some wholesale flooring. A big need in this area is mobile home material, and we'll be selling that as well."
There will be a lawn and garden section as well as electrical, plumbing, heating and even a section selling automobile appliances and materials.
Gooslin said the warehouse will be open to the public, not just contractors.
"We think we will get good support from the community," Gooslin said.
"Once 84 shut down, the nearest place to buy lumber and supplies was either Lowe's in Pikeville or Logan, which are both a 30-minute drive one way from Williamson and 45 minutes or longer for most of Mingo County. So that's roughly two hours out of your day just going to get supplies."
Gooslin said they are looking to hire eight full-time employees by the time they open their doors the second week of November.
Anyone interested in a job should contact the Local Lumber and Supply Facebook page for more information.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.