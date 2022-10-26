Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Knox Chapman showed off his muscles while trick-or-treating in Williamson on Halloween night in 2020.

 Jarrid McCormick |

Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Halloween weekend is approaching, and trick-or-treat, as well as other activities, have been announced across the county.

The city of Williamson will host its trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The Stephen Casey Memorial Halloween Fireworks show will follow at 8:30 p.m. in the west end near the fieldhouse.

