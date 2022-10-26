WILLIAMSON — Halloween weekend is approaching, and trick-or-treat, as well as other activities, have been announced across the county.
The city of Williamson will host its trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The Stephen Casey Memorial Halloween Fireworks show will follow at 8:30 p.m. in the west end near the fieldhouse.
The town of Gilbert will host its trick-or-treat from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The Larry Joe Harless Community Center will also sponsor a dance for school-aged children 12 and older that evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The town of Matewan will host its trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Trunk or treat will also take place at the pavilion behind town hall that night from 6 to 8 p.m.
The town of Delbarton will host its trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 with a trunk-or-treat in the town hall parking lot.
The town of Delbarton and the Mingo WV Positive Influence Team are also hosting a Halloween Party at the Delbarton Opry House from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Admission is free, and there will be door prizes and concessions available.
The town of Kermit will host its trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Trick-or-treat for unincorporated county communities was set by the Mingo County Commission from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Action in Mingo will host its annual costume contest at the Southside Mall Monday, Oct. 31, with sign-ups beginning at 6 p.m.
