The Mingo County Commission voted in their regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7, to allow door-to-door trick-or-treating in Mingo County.
Commissioners Greg “Hootie” Smith, Dianne Hannah and Thomas Taylor agreed to allow traditional trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The commission’s ruling does not apply inside the city limits of the towns and municipalities, as those decisions will be left up to the city governments.
The Town of Matewan decided to not allow door-to-door trick-or-treating this year, but the town will hand out treat bags at the Town Pavilion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Gilbert also decided to not allow door-to-door trick-or-treating in the town’s limits, but the Larry Joe Harless Center is hosting a COVID Upside Down Trunk-or-treat drive-thru event in their parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Tug Valley Area CVB also announced plans for the annual Spookfest as they will be holding a drive-thru trick-or-treat event of their own on Saturday, Oct. 31. The drive-thru event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. along Armory Road, which runs behind the Williamson Fieldhouse near the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
At 8 p.m., the Williamson Fire Department will host their annual Stephen Casey Memorial Firework Show, and at 9:30 p.m. the West End Drive-In Theater will show the hit classic “Halloween.”
A meet-and-greet will also be held with Tony Moran, who played the original Michael Myers in the 1978 film. Fans can meet Moran at the former Mike Ferrell Ford lot beginning at 5 p.m.
For more on the Spookfest events, visit the Tug Valley Area CVB Facebook page.