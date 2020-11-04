Hundreds of trick-or-treaters flocked to the West End of Williamson on Saturday to participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating and the Williamson Spookfest activities, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunset Boulevard was once again a popular destination for candy lovers as many houses along the street were still handing out candy, and some even built homemade chutes to be able to give out candy while social distancing.
The Tug Valley CVB also hosted Williamson Spookfest at the same time. It featured a drive-thru trunk-or-treat, the fifth annual Stephen Casey Fireworks Show by the Williamson Fire Department, a showing of “Halloween” at the West End Drive-In and a meet-and-greet with Tony Moran, who played the original masked Michael Myers in the 1978 film.
For more sights from Halloween in Williamson, check out the photo page on 8A and at www.WilliamsonDailyNews.com.