West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore discusses the Hope Scholarship Program following a visit to Covenant School on Tuesday, April 5, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

CHARLESTON — A special scholarship sweepstakes is planned to commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore.

West Virginia families can visit www.wvtreasury.com/20years to enter their children age 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships, which will be randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December.

