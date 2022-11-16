Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Owner Butch Leedy was joined by the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, friends and family to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at his new business, Trailblazers Outfitters.

WILLIAMSON — Trailblazers Outfitters recently cut the ribbon on its new location in the west end of Williamson.

Trailblazers offers side-by-side repair, rentals, bike and ATV wash, parts, apparel and more.

