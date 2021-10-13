MATEWAN — The Town of Matewan saw a good turnout for its annual fall Homecoming Festival, which was held in the Mingo County municipality on Saturday.
Events began at 7 a.m. with the Tiger Run 5K and continued until a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Attendees were treated to vendors, inflatables, live entertainment, a car show and more.
Matewan Mayor Matt Moore said he was pleased with the turnout.
The Town of Matewan announced that it will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.