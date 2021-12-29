WILLIAMSON — Here is a look at some of the top stories in Mingo County for 2021, in no particular order:
COVID-19 dominates headlines for a second year
Despite the widespread availability of vaccines against COVID-19, Mingo County remains among the least vaccinated counties with 35.7% of the population receiving one vaccine. West Virginia’s state average is 60.5%. As of Monday, Mingo County had lost 97 residents to the virus.
Two injured in natural gas explosion at Toler home
A natural gas line explosion at a home in Toler, Kentucky, on March 1 resulted in injuries to two people and their home being burned to the ground. According to Belfry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rexel “Nee” Jackson, five people were at the home at the time of the explosion, which is believed to have occurred in the basement of the home. Two of the residents were transferred by Appalachian First Response to Tug Valley ARH, where they were treated for various burns and cuts from debris.
Sports roundup
The Belfry Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood, who started the season out with an 0-5 record, defeated Paducah Tilghman in an exciting 33-28 game at Kroger Field to claim the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals Class 3A Championship on Dec. 4. Chase Moore took over the reins as head coach Mingo Central High School, ending with a 3-7 record for the season. The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee inducted its 24th class. The Tug Valley Athletic Hall of Fame and Museum announced its first inductee class in September. In June, Williamson native Nick Goff became the first local resident to finish in first place for the full Hatfield McCoy Marathon. In December, the Tug Valley High School Cheerleaders won their fourth Class A State Title in five years.
Commissioner dies
Mingo County Commissioner Gavin Smith died June 7, on his 64th birthday. A resident and native of the Gilbert area, Smith assumed the seat Jan. 1 as a Republican, after defeating longtime incumbent Greg “Hootie” Smith. The commission eventually appointed Marty Fortner to serve until the seat is placed on the 2022 election ballots.
Florida man facing second-degree murder charges in Williamson shooting
A man from Florida is facing charges of second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a man during a road rage incident in Williamson on Oct. 7. According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, James Blaine Armstrong, 66, of Yulee, Florida, was traveling north on U.S. 119 in a white freightliner tractor-trailer. Eric Bennett Sammons, who is named as the victim, was driving a red Chevrolet Cruze and police say Sammons pulled in front of Armstrong at the intersection of U.S. 119 and U.S. 52 and blocked Armstrong. Police say Sammons exited his vehicle, walked to the driver’s side door of the freightliner, and began “screaming and cussing” at Armstrong, who reportedly pulled a Ruger .380 pistol from his pocket and pointed it at Sammons, firing one shot. The bullet struck Sammons in the upper chest, and he fell to the ground and died.
More March flooding
Heavy rains in early March caused extensive flooding. The Tug Fork River spilled over its banks, and flash-flood waters rushed onto roadways. Mingo County residents dealt with power and water outages in addition to flooding and mudslides.
The arts in review
The Appalachian Players Guild performed its first show with “12 Angry Men” at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse in September. The Coalfield Jamboree hosted groups such as Morgan White, the Corey Stephenson Band, Kate Boytek, Kam Owsley and Breaking the Stone.
Old Hospital on College Hill opens as tourist attraction
In February, the Old Hospital on College Hill opened as Williamson’s newest tourist attraction. The nearly 100-year-old building, which originally housed Williamson Memorial Hospital, has become a popular destination for paranormal tours in recent years. In October, Tony Moran, the actor who played the unmasked version of Michael Myers in the original 1978 “Halloween” film, visited the site to officiate weddings. Moran, an ordained minister, blended his Michael Myers persona along with his officiating duties.