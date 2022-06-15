WILLIAMSON — Grant-funded tire collections for West Virginia residents are slated for Williamson.
The project is funded by the West Virginia DEP REAP program. The first collection took place Saturday.
According to a post from the Friends of the Tug Fork River, Inc., 389 used tires were collected during the first event, most of which came from Mingo County residents.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the collections are anticipated to take place every other Saturday, with the next collection set for June 25. The collection is open only to West Virginia residents due to the nature of the funding, according to Hatfield.
Hatfield said a trailer has been set up at the Williamson Water Plant for the collections, and that the DEP will dispose of them properly after each collection is completed.
Hatfield said the grant also allows for individuals to be paid to man the collections. He said anyone interested in more information can contact city hall.
The collection is working to ensure the tires do not end up dumped in the river, but instead are disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.
The project is in conjunction with the Mingo County Solid Waste Authority, Veolia Water, the city of Williamson and Friends of the Tug River.
Announcements for each collection can be found on the Friends of the Tug Fork River, Inc. Facebook page.