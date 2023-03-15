Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The chair's approval

West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, speaks in support Friday night of a bill his committee amended to remove a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

West Virginia lawmakers could not agree on legislation to regulate timber-related carbon capture agreements on the final day of the 2023 regular legislative session, resulting in the bill’s failure.

The Senate refused to accept the House of Delegates’ removal of a moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements from a bill that would require such agreements to be registered with the state.

