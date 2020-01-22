WILLIAMSON — Tickets for the annual Girls’ Night Out (GNO) are on sale by the GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club, according to a news release.
Tickets are $20, or a table of eight can be purchased for $200. The purchase of an eight-seat table guarantees those attending in groups will be seated together.
The event is scheduled for Friday, May 1, at the Williamson Fire Department. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Van Gogh’s Starry Night.”
This is the ninth year for the event, a fundraiser for the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter (TVRS). The TVRS is a not-for-profit shelter that provides services for victims of domestic violence in Logan and Mingo counties in West Virginia and the fifth and sixth districts of Pike County in Kentucky.
In addition to dinner and music, attendees have the opportunity to win a prizes through a Chinese auction and a dollar auction, where each bid is $1, and bidders can win everything from purses to weekend getaways.
“Girls’ Night Out has become a ‘don’t miss’ event for our area,” said Woman’s Club President Chris Dotson. “Our club puts months of work into the event each year. Everyone has so much fun during GNO. The best part about it is the money we raise goes to the TVRS. We are happy to put together this event that support such a wonderful and needed facility.”
Last year, GNO raised more than $7,000 for the shelter.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring GNO can contact Sherry Hatfield at 304-235-6121 or Dotson at 304-785-6773.
Tickets are available by contacting Leigh Ann Ray at 606-794-3564.
Both the Woman’s Club and Tug Valley Recovery Shelter are IRS recognized 501©3 not-for-profit organizations.