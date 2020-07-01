The highly anticipated 4th of July fireworks show held annually by the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department will take place for the 39th consecutive year Friday night, according to fire chief Nee Jackson.
The show, known as “Thunder in the Valley,” will start at 10:05 p.m. Friday, July 3, and will last around 30 minutes. The BVFD will set off the fireworks from the BHS soccer complex, so the best view will be up on the South Side Mall hill or along U.S. 119 near Walmart.
The annual event usually draws thousands to the Tug Valley area.