BELFRY, Ky. — The Belfry Volunteer Fire Department hosted its Thunder in the Valley fireworks display Saturday in the South Williamson and Belfry areas.
The display was the 41st annual show for the department, which shoots off the fireworks each year from Belfry High School.
This year’s event included siren sounds and a moment of silence after Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky, that left three officers and a K-9 unit dead.
“At 10:04 tonight we will be sounding our sirens and there will be one minute of silence for our Brothers and Sisters in Floyd County who have lost loved ones in the police department, sheriffs office, fire department and our KSP family,” the department said in a post the morning of the event. “No matter the color of the thin line we are all one family. Our first shot will be a red, white and blue shell to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”