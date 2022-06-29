WILLIAMSON — Bottom Dollar Thrift Store will open its doors Friday, July 1, on Third Avenue.
Owner Amber McCoy, 26, said she has spent her adult life working downtown in Williamson, and wanted to open another option in the area.
“I decided to open a business in Williamson because I always worked in the city,” McCoy said. “I started out at Starters, where Kathe Whitt and Michael Brewster gave me my first big girl job. From there I gained so many friends. Learned the value of hard work and lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I was so thankful to have Starters and all the doors it opened for me.”
McCoy, who resides in Belfry, Kentucky, also works at Sanctuary on Second. She said that job has helped her to see even more potential for Williamson and business growth in the city.
“I currently work my dream job at Sanctuary on Second for Cody and Chelsea Reynolds and fell in love with this small town,” McCoy said. “I see the importance of trying to expand Williamson. It has so much potential.”
McCoy said the new shop accepts donations of items.
“We wanted to offer something the city currently didn’t have,” McCoy said. “We plan to offer pallet items in the near future. If it wasn’t for the help of my family and friends and the public, this wouldn’t be possible. Thank you all so much for your support.”
Bottom Dollar Thrift Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays beginning July 1. The shop is located at 23 East Third Ave.
The shop will host a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, featuring refreshments and specials. McCoy said some local businesses have also partnered with her to offer door prizes during the opening.