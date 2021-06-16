BELFRY, Ky. — A thrift store has opened doors for business in Belfry as organizers celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony June 7.
Outreach for Addiction Ministry Inc. is a Christian ministry focused on helping those who struggle with addiction, depression, anxiety and other struggle, according to a news release regarding the opening of the business, and the thrift store will assist with their outreach, according to organizers.
The board of directors for the 501c non-profit includes Paul and Bridget Williamson, Paul and Kristy Bevins and Roger Williamson, who is the associate pastor at Canada Free Will Baptist Church.
The business is located at 27794 U.S. 119 N in Belfry beside Double Kwik. For more information, search for Outreach for Addiction Ministry Inc. on Facebook.