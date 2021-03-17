WILLIAMSON — A blessing box, which is used to provide Williamson’s homeless community and other people in need with free food and other items such as clothing and blankets, was burned during the early morning of March 10 in what officials called a senseless act of vandalism.
Three local men stepped up and began building a new box within hours of it being destroyed.
Mingo County Day Report employees Jesse Spaulding, Dylon Hager and Derek Hensley said they saw it as a way for them to turn an unfortunate situation into a positive one.
“As soon as we saw what happened, we were frustrated like everyone else,” Hager said. “We immediately decided instead of complaining about it that we would step up and just build it back for the community. So, we got right to work.”
Spaulding, Hensley and Hager each chipped in money out of their own pockets to buy supplies for the new box, and Spaulding did much of the building using tools provided by the Mingo County Fresh Start Program.
Hensley said he hopes more people donate things to the box for needy folks in the community to use.
“So many people were so upset about this because there are a lot of people who bring things to this box on a weekly or even daily basis,” Hensley said. “And even though it may not be something big to you at home, it could be something huge to someone else.”
Spaulding said he was simply “giving hope back to the hopeless.”
Melissa’s Baskets Galore in downtown Williamson also donated stickers to decorate the new box, which has already been installed at First Avenue near the Social Security Office.
The Williamson Fire Department responded to the fire and easily extinguished it, but not before the box and all contents inside of it were destroyed.
Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson said his department is investigating the fire and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses to try to identify a culprit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the WPD at 304-235-2570.