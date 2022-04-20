VERNER — Three men are facing various drug-related charges after a bust in the Verner area of Mingo County, according to criminal complaints.
According to the complaints, officers from the US 119 Drug Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and Gilbert City Police received a tip April 11 that a “large quantity of narcotics” had reportedly been delivered to the residence of Matthew Cantrel, 47.
Officers traveled to the residence and said they encountered a woman standing on the porch, according to the complaint. Cantrel was also reportedly standing outside. Once officers stepped onto the porch, the complaint says they asked anyone in plain view to exit the residence and searched the individuals “for officer safety as well as illegal narcotics.”
Officers found a loaded handgun in Cantrel’s pocket upon arrival, according to the complaint. Officers also reportedly found five aluminum stamps containing a “white powder substance” in his front pocket. According to the complaint, Cantrel told officers the substance was fentanyl. A Detectachem Field Drug test performed on the substance confirmed a presumed positive for fentanyl, according to the complaint.
Officers were then reportedly told there were two other individuals inside the residence and were given verbal consent to search by Cantrel, according to the complaints. These individuals were reportedly located hiding in two separate rooms of the home and were later identified as Joshua Armond, 30 of Decatur, Georgia; and Malcolm Hamilton, 30 of Jonesboro, Georgia.
Upon searching Armond, officers reportedly found a handgun in his front waistband according to the complaint.
While searching the residence, officers reportedly found a “large amount of narcotics hidden in a garbage can” reportedly including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, as well as pills appearing to be oxycodone and amphetamine, according to the complaint.
Officers also reportedly found $1,286 in cash on Armond and $650 in cash on Hamilton.
Armond and Hamilton are both charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of fentanyl. They each are being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Cantrel is charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl and prohibited possession of a firearm. He is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $21,000 cash-only bond.