SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Thornhill Auto Outlet held its official grand opening Friday, June 19, next to the Food City in South Williamson, Kentucky.
A crowd gathered in the lot on the warm sunny day for the ribbon cutting as owner Wally Thornhill welcomed guests and gave out prizes to random customers throughout the day.
Thornhill, who also owns the Thornhill car lots in Logan County, said that they are pleased to establish a location down in the Tug Valley and plan on being in the market for a long time.
“This is an expansion deal that we think can be very successful. We already sell a lot of cars in this area anyway, we’ll call it the Tri-State area even including Virginia, but having our footprint here now shows our dedication to the market. There’s been other stores that have left the market, but we’re determined to stay,” Thornhill said.
They are a dealer for multiple brands including GM, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge and will have parts for every brand on site at the South Williamson location.
They can also order parts that are not in stock and can then install the part in their service center. Thornhill said they hire 30 technicians between their two locations in Kentucky and West Virginia.
While the location has been opened since late in 2019, the grand-opening and ribbon cutting was delayed a couple of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales hours at the Auto Outlet are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday while the hours for the service department are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The parts portion of the store is also open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.