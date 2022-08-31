Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

Aug. 28, 1900: Harrison H. Ferrell Jr. was born in Chicago. Known as “the Dean” to generations of students, he was professor of German, 1928-66, at West Virginia State College (now University) and served as dean and in other capacities from 1930 until 1970.

e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia is a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council. For more information, contact the West Virginia Humanities Council, 1310 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25301; 304-346-8500; or visit e-WV at www.wvencyclopedia.org.

