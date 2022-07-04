ALLEN, Ky. — A third law enforcement officer has died and five were wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said.
Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia.
An emergency management official was also injured and a police dog was killed, according to the arrest citation.
In reaction to the events, Mayor Charlie Hatfield announced that the Independence Day events slated for the city of Williamson on Monday would be postponed out of respect for those impacted by the tragedy.
“(Thursday) night we lost heroes whose battlefield was much closer to home,” Hatfield said in a statement over the weekend. “Yet, the conditions were different from those over 75 years ago. The realism of sacrifice, the reality of loss of life, and serving with your brothers in harm’s way is strikingly similar. Our City had planned a wonderful event, ‘Red, White & Slide’ for our community for this year’s 4th of July. Respecting the fallen officers, the wounded, and their families, we will postpone this event and announce a new date at a later more appropriate time.”
Hatfield said cancellation of the event would also allow representatives of the city to assist both Pike and Floyd counties as needed while they recover from the incident.
“The Town of Gilbert and Gilbert Police Department sends love, thoughts and prayers to the Kentucky law enforcement officers, and emergency services family that were involved in a senseless and violent act that has fallen upon them, their families and communities,” said Gilbert Mayor Jennifer Miller. “May God grant you peace and comfort through a most horrible and tragic time.”
In neighboring Pike County, the city of Pikeville cancelled its four-day schedule of events for the holiday weekend. The city also rescheduled its fireworks show to Friday, July 8, after dark. The fireworks will be held in conjunction with a special Main Street Live beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Top Media Stage at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“Pikeville Police and Fire Departments prepare the fireworks show for several days prior to the event,” Pikeville City Tourism announced on Facebook. “In an effort to assist the City of Prestonsburg and Floyd County during this time of loss, Pikeville’s police officers and firefighters are working in Prestonsburg around the clock for several days. As a result, Pikeville is postponing the fireworks show.”
The responding officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene Thursday, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters Friday afternoon.
“They had no chance,” he said.
Hunt said four deputies initially responded, then called for backup when they were shot at. The sheriff said Storz surrendered after negotiations that included his family members. Hunt had told local media the deputies were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.
Hunt said one of his deputies, William Petry, and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure were killed in the shooting. Frasure worked for 39 years in law enforcement in Floyd County. Another Prestonsburg officer, Jacob Chaffins, died after being hospitalized, the police department said in a social media post Friday night.
Storz was arraigned Friday morning by a judge in Pike County. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder of a police officer and was jailed on a $10 million bond. One of the charges was originally attempted murder of a police officer, but a judge said at the hearing that was upgraded to murder. He is also facing another attempted murder charge and assault on a service animal.
Few details were available Friday. State police had said in a statement that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting.
“This is a tough morning for our commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post Friday morning. “Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron posted on social media that he was heartbroken over news of the officers’ deaths.
“Our law enforcement exhibited unimaginable heroism and sacrifice (Thursday) night in the face of evil,” he said.