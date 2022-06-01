DELBARTON — A third person is facing charges after the death of a woman in Delbarton last month, according to a criminal complaint and information from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
Brittany Garlock, 30, of Delbarton, was arrested by officers in Charleston on May 23, according to a post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the criminal complaint, officers questioned Garlock on April 26 while investigating the death of Teresa Harmon. During questioning, Garlock was reportedly asked about the location of the murder weapon and “admitted to having (it) in her possession after the murder.” She also reportedly told officers the firearm had been stolen from her camper since then and she did not know who was in possession of it.
Officers visited Garlock’s camper the next day and again asked about the firearm, according to the complaint. Officers reportedly also told Garlock they had been advised by her boyfriend — Alex Dewayne Likens, 36, of Ragland — that she had the gun in her possession.
According to the complaint, Garlock became angry and called Phillip Mitchell. She reportedly told officers Mitchell said the gun had been melted. Officers later obtained jail phone calls that showed Garlock had transferred the gun to Mitchell without Likens’ knowledge.
Likens was arrested May 5 after reportedly admitting in a statement to officers his involvement, according to the criminal complaint.
Chace Prater, 27, of Williamson, was previously arrested in April by deputies. A new complaint filed for Prater on May 5 added a conspiracy charge.
Neither criminal complaint for Likens or Prater included many details on the incident, but alleged that the accused conspired to “willfully, deliberately and premeditatedly” shoot Harmon.
Harmon’s body was discovered March 31 in her Delbarton residence.
Prater’s criminal complaints, despite listing a Williamson address for him, also note that the accused was “living in the same household with the victim.” Harmon was Prater’s aunt.
Prater and Likens are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy. Garlock is charged with accessory after the fact. All three are being held at Southwestern Regional Jail without bail.