As the coronavirus pandemic deepened across West Virginia, government officials urged state residents to spend more time outdoors and less time in contact with other people.
Anglers found it rather easy to do that. For nearly two months, they were allowed to enjoy their favorite pastime without having to purchase fishing licenses. First-time hunters didn’t have it nearly so easy.
Mountain State law requires first-time hunters to pass a 10-hour hunter education course before they purchase a hunting license. Ordinarily that’s no problem; a dedicated cadre of volunteer instructors conducts dozens and dozens of hunter-ed classes throughout the year.
After COVID-19 hit, however, many of those classes had to be canceled or downsized.
“At the start [of the pandemic], at least one-third of the classes had to be canceled because rooms weren’t available to hold them in,” said Glenn Jones, president of the West Virginia Hunter Education Association.
As a result, many West Virginians who otherwise would have purchased hunting licenses found themselves unable to.
“We had 15-year-olds who had hunted with adults, but weren’t able to buy licenses because they weren’t able to get into classes,” Jones said. “That created a problem. They either had to continue hunting with an adult; go hunting without an adult, which would be illegal; or stay at home.”
Jones said instructors found themselves unable to conduct classes for a couple of reasons.
“In some cases, the facilities that ordinarily hosted the classes were no longer available,” he explained. “People who managed those facilities didn’t want to incur the expense of disinfecting the rooms after the classes were over.
“In other cases, we weren’t able to put enough students in the rooms we had available to us. Social-distancing requirements limited the number of people we were allowed to have in those rooms.”
Instructors who ordinarily would have had 35 to 40 people in each class suddenly were allowed no more than 20 to 25.
“Restricting the numbers created a lot of difficulties,” Jones said. “If we had 20 people in the class, we’d have to put the rest on a waiting list. In some cases, people who wanted to take the course along with a family member were unable to do so.”
Desks or chairs had to be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Students and instructors were required to wear masks.
“As part of each class, students have to do a hands-on exercise to demonstrate their ability to safely handle firearms,” Jones said. “Everyone had to wear gloves and masks, and the firearms had to be wiped down after each student.
“Ultimately, we had to come up with a method in which the students verbally told us how to load, unload and handle the firearms.”
People who took online versions of the course were still required to fulfill the hands-on firearm-handling requirement, and to pass a 50-question written test. In most cases, they had to arrange to perform those tasks at a local Division of Natural Resources office.
“That was really inconvenient for a lot of folks, and it created scheduling problems,” Jones said.
Jones estimated that he helps roughly 150 people a year to obtain their licenses. Last year, with all the restrictions, he helped just 60.
Many instructors were unable to do even that much, and Jones expects the trend to continue as long as class sizes need to be restricted.
“According to Lt. Ed Goodson, the DNR’s hunter-ed coordinator, the majority of our volunteer instructors aren’t making any effort to schedule anything because of all the restrictions and uncertainty,” Jones said.
“If the state releases some of the restrictions on where we can have our classes and the number of people we can have in them, we’ll go back to business as usual. Until then, we’re sort of stuck.”
Jones said he personally has two classes scheduled for 2020 — one for March 20-21 and the other for April 10-11. Both will be held at the Elkview Baptist Church in Elkview. Each class can handle up to 25 people.
He said students can register online by going to www.register-ed.com, clicking on the drop-down box, selecting “West Virginia,” clicking on the box that says “view upcoming events,” and then selecting the class they’re interested in attending.